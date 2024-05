Share · View all patches · Build 14282114 · Last edited 10 May 2024 – 21:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Stumble and fall early access has officially launched!

Prepare for chaotic fun with friends in this hilarious multiplayer brawler. Whether you're duking it out in intense battles or laughing at the absurdity of it all, Stumble And Fall promises endless entertainment.

Grab your buddies and join the mayhem today!