Mega Mosaic update for 6 May 2024

Update 1.0.05061

Update 1.0.05061 · Last edited 6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to everyone that provided feedback in the forums! This update aims to address most of the issues raised.

Improvements

  • The middle mouse (scrollwheel) button now drags the camera
  • You can now press U or Backspace to undo
  • Added a button to the settings menu to reset the entire puzzle
  • Added a settings toggle to invert the light/dark colour scheme
  • Added a settings toggle to disable error warnings
  • Clues now fade out when they are surrounded by filled tiles
  • Hints now give a better indication of which squares should be filled
  • The default music volume has been reduced to 60%
  • The game now zooms in on a hint at the start of your first session, rather than focusing on the bottom left of the board.

Bug Fixes

  • Removed a confusing blue tile that could appear at the corner of the board at the start of a game.

