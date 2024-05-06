Update 1.0.05061

Share · View all patches · Build 14282087 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Thanks to everyone that provided feedback in the forums! This update aims to address most of the issues raised.

Improvements

The middle mouse (scrollwheel) button now drags the camera

You can now press U or Backspace to undo

or to undo Added a button to the settings menu to reset the entire puzzle

Added a settings toggle to invert the light/dark colour scheme

Added a settings toggle to disable error warnings

Clues now fade out when they are surrounded by filled tiles

Hints now give a better indication of which squares should be filled

The default music volume has been reduced to 60%

The game now zooms in on a hint at the start of your first session, rather than focusing on the bottom left of the board.

Bug Fixes