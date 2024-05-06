Update 1.0.05061

Thanks to everyone that provided feedback in the forums! This update aims to address most of the issues raised.
Improvements
- The middle mouse (scrollwheel) button now drags the camera
- You can now press U or Backspace to undo
- Added a button to the settings menu to reset the entire puzzle
- Added a settings toggle to invert the light/dark colour scheme
- Added a settings toggle to disable error warnings
- Clues now fade out when they are surrounded by filled tiles
- Hints now give a better indication of which squares should be filled
- The default music volume has been reduced to 60%
- The game now zooms in on a hint at the start of your first session, rather than focusing on the bottom left of the board.
Bug Fixes
- Removed a confusing blue tile that could appear at the corner of the board at the start of a game.
Changed files in this update