sorry for the waiting, the steam achievement is finally here !!!!!
we will keep adding new achievement in the future!
ChillPulse update for 6 May 2024
sorry for the waiting, the steam achievement is finally here !!!!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
sorry for the waiting, the steam achievement is finally here !!!!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2826181
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update