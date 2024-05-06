 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ChillPulse update for 6 May 2024

sorry for the waiting, the steam achievement is finally here !!!!!

Share · View all patches · Build 14282026 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 20:13:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

sorry for the waiting, the steam achievement is finally here !!!!!
we will keep adding new achievement in the future!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2826181
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link