MechNest update for 6 May 2024

Update ver13.4

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE
HP bars of some enemies have been improved to be more visible.
Fixed a bug that prevented scores from being recorded in the rankings under certain conditions.
Changed the ranking so that only endless mode boards are recorded.
The previous rankings will remain as Season 1.

Balance adjustment
The HP of tank-type enemies including bosses has been reduced.
Removed gravity resistance of non-boss enemies.
Weakened gravity resistance of bosses.
Weakened homing projectiles of almost all enemies.
Increased the amount of money obtained for defeating bosses.

