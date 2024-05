Share · View all patches · Build 14281931 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:59:15 UTC by Wendy

Sorry if you have been trying to play with friends today, been a back and forth of bugs and patches.

But i think its approaching stable again now.

Hope not too many people where disturbed.

Please let me know if there are any further issues.

Almost over the finish line, only tomorrow to go im excited ːsteamhappyː

Lots of content patches to come once we go live, just wanted to focus on making the experience until we got there ːlunar2019piginablanketː