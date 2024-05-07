Undead Inc. | Hotfix 2

Hello Directors! Thank you again for your continued support and feedback. We're happy to announce that the second hotfix for Undead Inc. is now live!
Here's what's contained in this patch:
- Sandbox Time map now unlocks correctly after finishing Your Own Monster
- Fixed tutorial logic in Your Own Monster
- Maintenance Staff will not run out of stamina
- Fixed an issue with camera zooming during the sequence where Coleman fights the police
- Hovering over commands in the command menu will now move the highlighter and show the name of the command
- Added several Extraction improvements
- If the Extraction slider is down and the Director is not in the Director's Office, the Director's Office has a Mission Highlight around it to clarify why the button can't be pressed
- Fixed Extraction probability logic: Some Staff would never succeed in salvaging certain rooms
- Extraction Suitcases are now more visible
- Removed the Mark/Unmark for Excavation command from Excavatables
- Stamina cost of "passive work" (i.e. idling in rooms, waiting for patients) cut in half.
- Numerous performance and stability improvements
If you run into any bugs, please report them to our support team here: https://www.team17.com/support/
