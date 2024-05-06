- Added ability to edit key mappings (as of now, the system is not comprehensive, but allows to remap things important for gameplay)
- Removed collision from the device in the center of planet puzzle, should make orb insertion easier.
- Edited a few lines in the dialogs to hopefully give clearer guidance.
- Added wardrobe mirror in the succubus room.
- Now when switching outfits or animations, interface shows total number of options available in the game, marked by '?' If you have yet to find them.
- Exposed more options in graphics settings. For those who have fps issues, I'd recommend changing Anti Aliasing method to TAA.
- Added Russian localization.
- In the main hub added Research Diary (a book lying on one of the tables). It allows to replay key scenes (currently two).
- Added toggle for camera auto rotation (R) in scene viewer, there's also speed and direction for it.
- Reduced backtracking. Now some of the cutscenes play back to back without need to manually trigger them. If you saved game somewhere in between, saves should still work.
- Added little bit of physics for ears and hair.
- Bugfixes.
Personal Study update for 6 May 2024
Patch 0.08.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2878001
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update