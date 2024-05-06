 Skip to content

Personal Study update for 6 May 2024

Patch 0.08.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14281868 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 21:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added ability to edit key mappings (as of now, the system is not comprehensive, but allows to remap things important for gameplay)
  • Removed collision from the device in the center of planet puzzle, should make orb insertion easier.
  • Edited a few lines in the dialogs to hopefully give clearer guidance.
  • Added wardrobe mirror in the succubus room.
  • Now when switching outfits or animations, interface shows total number of options available in the game, marked by '?' If you have yet to find them.
  • Exposed more options in graphics settings. For those who have fps issues, I'd recommend changing Anti Aliasing method to TAA.
  • Added Russian localization.
  • In the main hub added Research Diary (a book lying on one of the tables). It allows to replay key scenes (currently two).
  • Added toggle for camera auto rotation (R) in scene viewer, there's also speed and direction for it.
  • Reduced backtracking. Now some of the cutscenes play back to back without need to manually trigger them. If you saved game somewhere in between, saves should still work.
  • Added little bit of physics for ears and hair.
  • Bugfixes.

