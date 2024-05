Share · View all patches · Build 14281688 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:52:07 UTC by Wendy

GUI Update - this update adds a little GUI animation for the hero's list.

We've also improved our debugging tools to help us identify bugs a little better.

Found a bug or have a suggestion?

Let us know in the Bug Reporting section within the game or on the Community Hub!.

Happy shooting!

~ DevNoam