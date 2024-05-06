Fix for not starting and ordering resources for fertilizing if both types of work are disabled
Fix for accepting requirement of 2 fields for the expert ground assessment training
Fix for not starting fertilizing if fieldworks are disabled
Farm Manager World update for 6 May 2024
Patch 0.8.20240506.303 v2
Fix for not starting and ordering resources for fertilizing if both types of work are disabled
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update