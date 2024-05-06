 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 6 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240506.303 v2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for not starting and ordering resources for fertilizing if both types of work are disabled
Fix for accepting requirement of 2 fields for the expert ground assessment training
Fix for not starting fertilizing if fieldworks are disabled

Changed files in this update

