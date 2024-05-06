 Skip to content

混沌勇者村 Playtest update for 6 May 2024

0.26b

Fixes:

Unable to correctly obtain traits after they are fully upgraded.
Display issue with training prices.
Probability issue with event triggers.
Additions:

Button for one-click selling of equipment of the same quality.
New page redirection.

