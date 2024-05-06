Fixes:
Unable to correctly obtain traits after they are fully upgraded.
Display issue with training prices.
Probability issue with event triggers.
Additions:
Button for one-click selling of equipment of the same quality.
New page redirection.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixes:
Unable to correctly obtain traits after they are fully upgraded.
Display issue with training prices.
Probability issue with event triggers.
Additions:
Button for one-click selling of equipment of the same quality.
New page redirection.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update