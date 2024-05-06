PATCH NOTES - v2024.5.6.0

LEVELS

Added levels 6-1 through 6-5!

LEVEL SELECT

-Overhauled world map

-Map now shows if it will be raining in the level

-Fixed an issue where too many "new" indicators would cause slowdown

-Hotel no longer has its own node, and is now found under "Grove Tower"

-Names for locked worlds are now hidden

SETTINGS

-Added a separate vision cone LOS toggle in settings

-Added a new "Display" settings group

EDITOR

-Added a "soft ceiling" object which prevents the player from wall jumping

-Editor now defaults to drawing level scope assets on top of rooms

-HOTEL

-Added inflatable pool

-Added wall chicken

-Added Christmas tree

-Added laundry basket

-Added trashcan

LOOTBOXES

-Added pre-owned gift card

-Added Mr. Bananahead

SCISSOR LIFT

-Sprite has been updated

-Can now be triggered to reset position

-Added "lift remote" to control scissor lifts remotely

-Added button prompts for controlling scissor lift

BACKGROUNDS

-Added a rain variation for Lab background

-Added "suburb" background for world 2

ALTERNATING PLATFORMS

-Updated sprites

-Updated animations

OTHER

-Added a drop shadow to the grapple reticle for more visibility on bright backgrounds

-Fans now require line of sight to the player to have an effect

-Cart now stops moving when player dies

-Cart now explodes on lethal crash

-Weather now carries over from HQ to level