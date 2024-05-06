PATCH NOTES - v2024.5.6.0
LEVELS
Added levels 6-1 through 6-5!
LEVEL SELECT
-Overhauled world map
-Map now shows if it will be raining in the level
-Fixed an issue where too many "new" indicators would cause slowdown
-Hotel no longer has its own node, and is now found under "Grove Tower"
-Names for locked worlds are now hidden
SETTINGS
-Added a separate vision cone LOS toggle in settings
-Added a new "Display" settings group
EDITOR
-Added a "soft ceiling" object which prevents the player from wall jumping
-Editor now defaults to drawing level scope assets on top of rooms
-HOTEL
-Added inflatable pool
-Added wall chicken
-Added Christmas tree
-Added laundry basket
-Added trashcan
LOOTBOXES
-Added pre-owned gift card
-Added Mr. Bananahead
SCISSOR LIFT
-Sprite has been updated
-Can now be triggered to reset position
-Added "lift remote" to control scissor lifts remotely
-Added button prompts for controlling scissor lift
BACKGROUNDS
-Added a rain variation for Lab background
-Added "suburb" background for world 2
ALTERNATING PLATFORMS
-Updated sprites
-Updated animations
OTHER
-Added a drop shadow to the grapple reticle for more visibility on bright backgrounds
-Fans now require line of sight to the player to have an effect
-Cart now stops moving when player dies
-Cart now explodes on lethal crash
-Weather now carries over from HQ to level
