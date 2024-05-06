 Skip to content

Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 6 May 2024

20240506 Menu update

Last edited 6 May 2024

  • Added loading status message when creating a session.
  • Added loading status message when searching for sessions.
  • Added loading status message when joining a session.

