- Added loading status message when creating a session.
- Added loading status message when searching for sessions.
- Added loading status message when joining a session.
Unknown FPV: FPV Drone Simulator Playtest update for 6 May 2024
20240506 Menu update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update