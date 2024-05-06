Version 38 Update 17 - QOL improvements, rebalancing

Balance Changes
- Enrage now gives +x/+X instead of +X attack
- Explorer's map now costs 2 (up from 1)
- Nurturing Elemental now costs 2 (down from 3)
- Redan Captain now has 5 health (down from 6)
- Rush now costs 1 (down from 2)
- Soaring Elemental now has 2 health (up from 1)
- Soulite Sword now has 3 attack (up from 2)
- Tarin Spellburst's second level up effect is now "Gain untargetable by opponents", and he no longer is untargetable by default
- Treasure Dragon now has an additional effect of "At the end of your turn, ready this"
- Varlari Vanguard now has its effects swapped: first, put +1/+1 on a target on discard. second, deal damage with followers that have +1/+1 counters; third: EOT draw a card then discard a card
- Gold per win changed to 20 (up from 15)
- Updated crafting costs to: Commons: 150 (up from 100), Uncommon: 250 (down from 300); rare: 400 (down from 500), epic: 600 (down from 1200), legendary: 1000 (down from 2000)
- Reduced Explore, Heal Damage, Play <CARD TYPE> daily quest steps to 5
Changes
- Updated collection card zom to show arrows on the card style swaps
- Added mulligan selection visual indicator
- Decks with CPU use disabled show an indicator
- Updated tutorial window arrows to be clearer
- When you open a deck, the collection filters will auto select the essences the deck has
- Modding: Added support for characteristic overrides and disabling some characteristics from being validated by the server
- Added descriptions to reward kinds in reward track
- Fixed generated AI decks to no longer have extra cards
- While building a deck, you can now exceed the deck size limi, but it will be invalid for play unless it has the correct amount of cards
- Updated fullart card styles
- Removed Heal Damage quest
- Fixed bugs with negative attack in combat
- Fixed a bug with redan thief triggering after dealing damage to a follower and surviving
- Adjusted prompt hide/show behaviours to hide buttons too
- Improved resource drop UX
- Updated multiessence sprite
- Fixed Grave Aura buff that was misconfigured
