Forget Something? update for 6 May 2024

Medium Difficulty and Mac support

Build 14281387 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Difficulty Selector now has options for Easy and Medium, sending you to the first and second floor of the office building, respectively.

  • LEVEL TWO! Once you select medium, you have to find the key to the stairs and unlock them. After going upstairs, your forgotten item will be somewhere in the maze of cubicles, the boss's office, the security room, or somewhere else in the sprawling upstairs area.

  • Compass! Will point you to your forgotten item or the key to the stairs. It's still on you to find the stairs (and the way back out of the office).

  • Post processing changes. Game looks better now ig

  • Mac support!

  • many more!

Changed files in this update

