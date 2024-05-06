 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms update for 6 May 2024

[6.5.24] New Hotfix available now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14281253 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

Added
  • Minor Houses mottos.
Changed
  • Updated Codex for champions, deities, companions, cities, POIs, legends, races, kingdoms and general lore. This is part of a massive proof reading to move on with loc and lower wordcount.
Fixed
  • Fixed player avatar being able to move when busy in dialogues and other scenarios through the keyboard’s cursor movement action.
  • Fixed hostile pawns in world map displaying wrong questing hints.
  • Improved Vhoken-Mahl’s walkable path and fixed stairs’ visual glitch near the left end of the city.
  • Fixed Berem-Hohn scouts world map pawn sprite.
  • Fixed some model artifacts on Edherest king NPC.
  • Fixed graphics issues with camera zoom in “Emberclash Range” FA.
  • Fixed lava VFX in the world map near “Kima The Volcan” getting drawn above pawns.
  • Fixed typos, wording issues and inconsistencies across various dialogues, barks and quest descriptions.
  • Fixed Journal exclamation mark in Sanctuary UI bottom info panel not updating itself on scene load.
  • Fixed Ratkin Shaman's enemy having their staff disappearing temporarily when casting the bolt skill.
Follow our official channels to stay up to date:

Like Alaloth on Facebook
Follow Alaloth on Twitter
Check out our Steam page

https://store.steampowered.com/app/919360/Alaloth_Champions_of_The_Four_Kingdoms/

Changed files in this update

Alaloth - Champions of The Four Kingdoms Content Depot 919361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link