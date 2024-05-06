[6.5.24] New Hotfix available now!

CHANGELOG
Added
- Minor Houses mottos.
Changed
- Updated Codex for champions, deities, companions, cities, POIs, legends, races, kingdoms and general lore. This is part of a massive proof reading to move on with loc and lower wordcount.
Fixed
- Fixed player avatar being able to move when busy in dialogues and other scenarios through the keyboard’s cursor movement action.
- Fixed hostile pawns in world map displaying wrong questing hints.
- Improved Vhoken-Mahl’s walkable path and fixed stairs’ visual glitch near the left end of the city.
- Fixed Berem-Hohn scouts world map pawn sprite.
- Fixed some model artifacts on Edherest king NPC.
- Fixed graphics issues with camera zoom in “Emberclash Range” FA.
- Fixed lava VFX in the world map near “Kima The Volcan” getting drawn above pawns.
- Fixed typos, wording issues and inconsistencies across various dialogues, barks and quest descriptions.
- Fixed Journal exclamation mark in Sanctuary UI bottom info panel not updating itself on scene load.
- Fixed Ratkin Shaman's enemy having their staff disappearing temporarily when casting the bolt skill.
