Galacticare Today

Build 14281175

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Director,

Firstly, keep your eyes peeled for major updates dropping very soon.

Secondly, we've created a secondary more hospital-y key art!

Alongside that, we've got a few screenshots to showcase a bit of the extra polish that the team have been so brilliant at implementing.

That's all for this small update post - if you haven't already signed up for the Brightrock newsletter, there will be an email going out tomorrow with some exciting news so sign up here to recieve the newsletter as it drops.

And remember to keep your eyes peeled!

