MAJOR 迷走:二律背反 update for 6 May 2024

史低特價周&後日談劇本#3《背叛與罪孽的急行斷奏》現已正式更新!

史低特价周

快趁现在购入《迷走:二律背反》吧!

后日谈剧本

全新番外剧本《背叛与罪孽的急行断奏》现已正式更新!
务必先通过主线剧情中的克蕾莉娅后宫线唷!

新作现正开发中!

喜欢《迷走:二律背反》吗?快把亚斯特大陆最新作加入愿望清单吧!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262820/_/

