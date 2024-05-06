史低特價周&後日談劇本#3《背叛與罪孽的急行斷奏》現已正式更新!

史低特价周
快趁现在购入《迷走:二律背反》吧!
后日谈剧本
全新番外剧本《背叛与罪孽的急行断奏》现已正式更新!
务必先通过主线剧情中的克蕾莉娅后宫线唷!
新作现正开发中!
喜欢《迷走:二律背反》吗?快把亚斯特大陆最新作加入愿望清单吧!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262820/_/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2262820/_/
