Tents and Trees update for 6 May 2024

Update 1.1 - May 2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14281114 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Here is the first big update since the release last month.
Thanks for the feedback, and please continue to share your remarks, issues and ideas!

Themes

  • The Tents and Trees (night) theme is now available immediately, no unlocking required.
  • When reaching 200 levels, you unlock two Minimalist themes: day and night.

Advanced Controls

Added Advanced Controls options in the settings:

  • Added an option to show icons when placing tents next to each other (can be disabled, ON by default). Changed the hint displayed when the grid was wrong because of tents next to each other.
  • Added an option to update numbers around the grid to show the remaining tents while playing (can be disabled, OFF by default)
  • Added an option to automatically fill grass at the end of level. Previously enabled by default, you can now disable it.

