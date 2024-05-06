 Skip to content

Many Eyed update for 6 May 2024

Update Notes for 5/6/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 14281107 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 19:09:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!
This current update addressed some recently-found bugs in the main menu of the game! I additionally started working on some styling changes for the main menu. I am also currently revisiting some of the tech included in the game to hopefully make some progress at a patch for optimization and framerate improvement in the future.
Thanks so much for the support thus far!
-MMK

