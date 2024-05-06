SFX Overhaul, Lots of Bug Fixes and Polish

Sound Effects Overhaul

The game now has more than just 3 sound effects. A ton of abilities and interactions now have unique sounds. Menus, UI elements, and several other dialogues that didn't previously have sounds now do!

This is the first of a series of large planned polish tasks, and should help make the game feel a lot more alive. Let us know what you think, and stay tuned for more updates!

Bug fixes + other

You can now click on objective banners to bring up the last objective and its details

Completed a minor rewrite on the camera which fixed a long-standing issues with panning and zooming that could create strange jumps, and sticky points while navigating around the map.

Fixed an issue where zooming out near the edges of the map would snap you back into the center of the map aggressively.

Fixed an issue with tooltips where they could sometimes stretch off the top and the bottom of the screen and get cut off

Fixed an issue where loading wiki & recent winner dialogues would lock up your client

Fixed an issue where the new player dialogue that prompts you to try the tutorial didn't actually do anything

Fixed a few crashes/do nothing issues with editor buttons and loading behaviours caused by our recent rewrite of game engine performance

Fixed an issue when creating a "standard" game where the starting storm counter was not properly being set when you change difficulty from the dropdown. This means if you were using this menu to create games they will now be harder on harder difficulties as the starting storm level isn't supposed to be 0.

