Server Maintenance Has Begun | 0.2.1 Changelog

Realmwalkers,

Servers have been taken down for maintenance to push a game update.

0.2.1 Changelog

Game Changes

Art/Visual

Various new icons have been added

New short-duration blood VFX when hitting creatures

NPCs

The Nightingale logo has been added to the dialogue option that will start and progress Desma Valavani's quest

Realm Cards

To prevent unintended item duplication Settler Cards have had their crafting yields reduced and only apply to generic ingots. They also now have a chance of granting an extra item if you haven't crossed the threshold for a bonus item

Resources

Button recipe now gives 1 handful of buttons rather than 2 and takes half the time to craft

Bug Fixes

Progression Blockers

Fix for server disconnects (gallies/dobbin/foozler) relating to collecting large amounts of crafted items from Crafting Stations

Resolved a server crash when player disconnected in the crafting menu of an active Crafting Station

Fixed a crash that occasionally happens when in combat with Scorpions

Shockwave will temporarily no longer destroy structures as we investigate issues with it destroying structures outside of its blast radius

Art/Visual

Ore nodes should no longer have unintended dark textures

Audio/SFX

Multiple pick-up SFX will no longer play simultaneously for every item collected from the crafting queue

Controls

Re-enabled the ability to rebind sheathing your items

NPCs

Holt and Elder Eoten aggro when provoked (chopping trees nearby or attacked) rather than based on proximity to the player

Player Character

Environmental Resistance now applies to Player Stats

Previously hungry players would get to low health but not be downed, this has now been resolved

The right mouse button can now be used to fill Watering Cans at Rain Barrels

Being hungry should no longer block health bonus stats from newly equipped items before a player has eaten

Realm Cards

Newly created Estate Realm Cards should now work as intended

UX/UI

Queue UI should no longer stay on the screen after leaving a Smelter

“Add fuel” text in crafting stations is now localized

Misc

Fixed memory leak when doing large amounts of harvesting

