Server Maintenance Has Begun | 0.2.1 Changelog

Realmwalkers,
Servers have been taken down for maintenance to push a game update.
0.2.1 Changelog
Game Changes
Art/Visual
- Various new icons have been added
- New short-duration blood VFX when hitting creatures
NPCs
- The Nightingale logo has been added to the dialogue option that will start and progress Desma Valavani's quest
Realm Cards
- To prevent unintended item duplication Settler Cards have had their crafting yields reduced and only apply to generic ingots. They also now have a chance of granting an extra item if you haven't crossed the threshold for a bonus item
Resources
- Button recipe now gives 1 handful of buttons rather than 2 and takes half the time to craft
Bug Fixes
Progression Blockers
- Fix for server disconnects (gallies/dobbin/foozler) relating to collecting large amounts of crafted items from Crafting Stations
- Resolved a server crash when player disconnected in the crafting menu of an active Crafting Station
- Fixed a crash that occasionally happens when in combat with Scorpions
- Shockwave will temporarily no longer destroy structures as we investigate issues with it destroying structures outside of its blast radius
Art/Visual
- Ore nodes should no longer have unintended dark textures
Audio/SFX
- Multiple pick-up SFX will no longer play simultaneously for every item collected from the crafting queue
Controls
- Re-enabled the ability to rebind sheathing your items
NPCs
- Holt and Elder Eoten aggro when provoked (chopping trees nearby or attacked) rather than based on proximity to the player
Player Character
- Environmental Resistance now applies to Player Stats
- Previously hungry players would get to low health but not be downed, this has now been resolved
- The right mouse button can now be used to fill Watering Cans at Rain Barrels
- Being hungry should no longer block health bonus stats from newly equipped items before a player has eaten
Realm Cards
- Newly created Estate Realm Cards should now work as intended
UX/UI
- Queue UI should no longer stay on the screen after leaving a Smelter
- “Add fuel” text in crafting stations is now localized
Misc
- Fixed memory leak when doing large amounts of harvesting
Thank you for your patience and for joining us on this journey!
- The Nightingale Team
Changed files in this update