Nightingale update for 7 May 2024

Server Maintenance Has Begun | 0.2.1 Changelog

Build 14280958 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 16:19:07 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Realmwalkers,

Servers have been taken down for maintenance to push a game update.

0.2.1 Changelog

Game Changes

Art/Visual
  • Various new icons have been added
  • New short-duration blood VFX when hitting creatures
NPCs
  • The Nightingale logo has been added to the dialogue option that will start and progress Desma Valavani's quest
Realm Cards
  • To prevent unintended item duplication Settler Cards have had their crafting yields reduced and only apply to generic ingots. They also now have a chance of granting an extra item if you haven't crossed the threshold for a bonus item
Resources
  • Button recipe now gives 1 handful of buttons rather than 2 and takes half the time to craft

Bug Fixes

Progression Blockers
  • Fix for server disconnects (gallies/dobbin/foozler) relating to collecting large amounts of crafted items from Crafting Stations
  • Resolved a server crash when player disconnected in the crafting menu of an active Crafting Station
  • Fixed a crash that occasionally happens when in combat with Scorpions
  • Shockwave will temporarily no longer destroy structures as we investigate issues with it destroying structures outside of its blast radius
Art/Visual
  • Ore nodes should no longer have unintended dark textures
Audio/SFX
  • Multiple pick-up SFX will no longer play simultaneously for every item collected from the crafting queue
Controls
  • Re-enabled the ability to rebind sheathing your items
NPCs
  • Holt and Elder Eoten aggro when provoked (chopping trees nearby or attacked) rather than based on proximity to the player
Player Character
  • Environmental Resistance now applies to Player Stats
  • Previously hungry players would get to low health but not be downed, this has now been resolved
  • The right mouse button can now be used to fill Watering Cans at Rain Barrels
  • Being hungry should no longer block health bonus stats from newly equipped items before a player has eaten
Realm Cards
  • Newly created Estate Realm Cards should now work as intended
UX/UI
  • Queue UI should no longer stay on the screen after leaving a Smelter
  • “Add fuel” text in crafting stations is now localized
Misc
  • Fixed memory leak when doing large amounts of harvesting

Thank you for your patience and for joining us on this journey!

  • The Nightingale Team

