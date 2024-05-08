Update 2.7.0

Welcome to Update 2.7.0!

This week, we welcome the long-awaited, community-anticipated Darque Mood outfit. Get your goth on! We’re also bringing you a few performance improvements, UI fixes, and a security update!

Content and Bug Fixes

Performance

* Fixed an issue where launch options like -dx11 stopped working. However, we still recommend playing without any additional options

Fixed a rare crash on the server

UI

* Polished the look of the incoming melee damage indicator

Fixed an issue with single item bundle purchase where the wrong item was equipped

Fixed the nametag sometimes intersecting the HUD in terminal attack when in the squad-up screen

Security

This week, you will feel a difference in the number of cheaters you encounter in the game. Multiple new rules have been implemented and changes to how and when cheaters are detected. These new changes mean that cheaters are being detected and removed faster.

Remember: if you see cheating in the game, make sure to report it and add a good comment explaining what is happening! We also collect video reports on Discord, so if you capture suspicious behavior, send it in!