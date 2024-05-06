Share · View all patches · Build 14280934 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 23:09:14 UTC by Wendy

Backrooms Society 0.4

The Metro-



The Metro brings explorers to random unknown levels with unknown threats. The possibilities are nearly endless.

Use your "Journal" to document your findings in these levels. The M.E.G finds great value in accurate documentation.





Strange Suitcases-



Strange Suitcases can be found in any level although they're very rare and contain a loot pool of up to 30 different rewards, including 5 new stylish suits!

-Infant Death Rat rework

-Level 84 Objective rework and visual overhaul

-New Objectives and objective specific items

-Improved arm sway and no more arm stuttering for clients

-Event specific gear can now very rarely appear for sale on the Blackmarket for a high price

-Improved voice chat and multiple voice chat bug fixes

-New dynamic audio reverb added to all levels (also affects voice chat for some extra immersion)

-New Main Menu, settings menu and starting room

-Added a small intro cutscene for new characters

-New Research Facility in Traders Keep (unlockable through research level)

-Added a travel request system (clients can send a travel request to the host from a level info screen or metro screen, the screen will no longer pop up for all nearby players)

-Fixed clients not receiving exploration reward

-Added an In-game friendlist (can be used to join your friends session directly)

-Fixed stack dismanling

-Added safe storage option to avoid griefing in public lobbies

-Added 4 new badges and badge tooltips in journal

-Improved spraypaint (spraypaint should now be consistent for the expedition duration even if clients join late or reconnect)

-Multiple minor bug fixes

-Hopefully fixed issue with clients disconnecting from session when loading new level

-Minor tweaks to contract rewards

-A few new additions to level 0

-Added "Current level notes" to most levels

-Slightly improved AI behaviour

and a LOT more.

Enjoy!