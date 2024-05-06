- Fixed the black screen issue caused by clicking on ending nodes.
- Added auto-save functionality for settings when the language is set to English.
- Fixed the bug that continuously checked configurations at startup.
CustomizedGirlfriend update for 6 May 2024
Fix known bugs.
