 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CustomizedGirlfriend update for 6 May 2024

Fix known bugs.

Share · View all patches · Build 14280907 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 18:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the black screen issue caused by clicking on ending nodes.
  2. Added auto-save functionality for settings when the language is set to English.
  3. Fixed the bug that continuously checked configurations at startup.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2791021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link