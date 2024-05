Share · View all patches · Build 14280900 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 17:46:39 UTC by Wendy

Hey Urban Nightmarer's we come to you with an update to the game. Very Minor tweaks to make your experience more exciting!

Polish in all levels

Decrease death time

Increase lighting / visibility and baked lighting quality

Fixed clipping bugs

May you get the fastest time and escape with precision!