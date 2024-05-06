Early Access 1

 Skip to content

MAJOR Timber Tales update for 6 May 2024

Timber tales goes into early access with update 1!

This release contains the start of the future with 3 vehicles, 4 quests, 2 biomes, 5 trees, and 4 axes.

Plenty of work to do from here but excited for community feedback!

