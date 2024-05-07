Version 2.1 Now Available: The Teeming Host Arrives!

The second phase of Jagged Earth content is now available with a Beasts-centric Spirit and Adversary.
Many Minds Move as One: A Spirit of flocks, swarms, schools, and packs, where the whole moves together in concert to accomplish what the individuals in it could not do alone.
The Tsardom of Russia: The newest colonial power in Europe is focused on the rapid exploitation of natural resources that require minimal infrastructure to extract, notably furs and ivory.
No additional purchase is required; you will gain access to the new content with your existing purchase of Jagged Earth.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2419041/Spirit_Island__Jagged_Earth
Plus, this update includes various improvements and bug fixes, including:
- Explorers now carry the flag of their Adversary on the board.
- Added several more sound effects associated with Beasts.
- If you play a Power Card that you may not be able to resolve (e.g. requires a Sacred Site and you don't have one), a warning will be shown.
- The end game screen now allows you to access more information on the details panel, along with all cards belonging to a Spirit (in hand, play, and discard) at the end of the game.
- While playing a solo Spirit game, powers that target "another Spirit" will display they can target "any Spirit" (as they behave per the rules).
- When moving Dahan multiple times during the same Action, Dahan that have already moved will show an indicator.
- Sun-Bright Whirlwind and Heart of the Wildfire now work together properly in multiplayer.
- Settle Into Hunting-Grounds no longer blocks repositioning Presence (and thus no longer causes a visual glitch with the Presence appearing to be in a land it was not in).
- Fixed a problem where multiple Invader cards in the same slot could resolve in the incorrect order.
- Weave Together the Fabric of Place no longer causes a mis-counting of Coastal Cities for Smaller Ports Spring Up.
- The threshold on Trees Radiate Celestial Brilliance now works properly with damage boosts such as Flame's Fury.
- Reverting the island from 5 boards for Second Wave when playing with the thematic map no longer causes a freeze.
- Fixed a problem where Weave Together the Fabric of Place could cause powers that gather a certain number of pieces to get stuck (e.g. Irresistible Call).
- Weave Together the Fabric of Place no longer causes the game to get stuck when A Spread of Rampant Green could prevent a build or ravage.
- Words of Warning now interacts properly with "does not participate in Ravage."
- Fixed a problem where Birds Cry Warning would only save 1 Dahan from Widespread Clearcutting instead of 2.
- Hard-Working Settlers no longer allows you to push the same Dahan twice on one board.
- Draw Towards a Consuming Void can perform its effects again once if used as a set-aside power in Second Wave.
- Fixed a problem where Second Wave would not properly perform the "after the game" sequence in certain cases.
- Desiccating Winds now interacts properly with Settle Into Hunting-Grounds when used by Devouring Teeth Lurk Underfoot.
- Fixed various issues with powers dealing too much damage when used by Bringer of Dreams and Nightmares in a land with Badlands.
- Settle Into Hunting-Grounds now works properly with Gift of Searing Heat's damage option.
