Version 2.1 Now Available: The Teeming Host Arrives!

The second phase of Jagged Earth content is now available with a Beasts-centric Spirit and Adversary.

Many Minds Move as One: A Spirit of flocks, swarms, schools, and packs, where the whole moves together in concert to accomplish what the individuals in it could not do alone.

The Tsardom of Russia: The newest colonial power in Europe is focused on the rapid exploitation of natural resources that require minimal infrastructure to extract, notably furs and ivory.

No additional purchase is required; you will gain access to the new content with your existing purchase of Jagged Earth.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2419041/Spirit_Island__Jagged_Earth

Plus, this update includes various improvements and bug fixes, including: