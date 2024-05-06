Hotfix v.2.2.6A

Hey, quick fixes for reported bugs. We have a bigger list and the next update will be before the weekend. Thank you very much for your feedback.

Fixed blocker when purchasing Crusher for Quest. The player with the old save game had the correct Quest, but was still unable to purchase the Cruhser

Fixed the Hammer hitting distance when destroying objects. Now you can hit an object from a distance

Fixed completing optional tasks with delivering items with a pallet to the warehouse. The 1950 pickup truck did not include throwing objects into its bed