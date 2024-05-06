 Skip to content

Junkyard Simulator update for 6 May 2024

Hotfix v.2.2.6A

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, quick fixes for reported bugs. We have a bigger list and the next update will be before the weekend. Thank you very much for your feedback.

  • Fixed blocker when purchasing Crusher for Quest. The player with the old save game had the correct Quest, but was still unable to purchase the Cruhser

  • Fixed the Hammer hitting distance when destroying objects. Now you can hit an object from a distance

  • Fixed completing optional tasks with delivering items with a pallet to the warehouse. The 1950 pickup truck did not include throwing objects into its bed

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the player to see the character flying through the air when teleporting close to a Lot

Also please support us in the review section ːsteamthumbsupː 🙂

