Pecker takes off into early access

After years of solo development, Pecker finally enters Early Access today.

We want to make Pecker a better game, and the little bird needs your help: We will use Early Access for the next few months to collect your feedback, hunt down bugs and discuss features that we have in mind and that you would like.

Feel free to share your input with us on our Discord, here in the Steam group for Pecker or on our publisher's website. We're excited to hear what you have to say!

As a small thank you, you have the opportunity to appear in Pecker's credits and thus stand immortally at the side of our little hero.