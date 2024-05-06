Moon's Creed: Prologue - now playable!

We are happy to announce that Moon's Creed: Prologue is now free-to-play for everyone! 🥳

Now you can trust your own hero and your zodiac sign and set off on an exciting journey. This is just a small part of what's waiting for you in the full version of the game.

We welcome your feedback and ideas, which are vital for the further development of the full version of the game. We really rely on your feedback, you can do so in the Community Center or on our Discord server (links below 👇).

📖- Prologue Bugs & Feedbacks

💬 - Our Discord Server

Have fun!

Creedon Games Team 😊