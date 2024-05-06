Hello friends,

I am excited to announce that Roll the Ball has just received the Free Camera Mode update! By default, the camera is locked; however, if you get the latest update, you will be able to activate the free camera mode! This feature was requested by some players, and I am really glad that it has become part of the game!

Here is the full list of changes in this update:

Added free camera control - you can switch between fixed camera and free camera by hitting 'E' on your keyboard or 'X' on the controller. It works in every game mode except the Prelude level.

Added an option to reset the fail counter without losing skins, trophies, etc. - it is accessible in the level select menu for each game mode.

Added two new options in the options menu - mouse sensitivity and invert mouse control.

Various optimizations in the Speed Run level.

Centered UIs and set the unified scale for the menu titles.

Fixed distant water having strong black shadow.

Fixed eyes being visible and the ball not when losing the level.

Improved the look of the water.

Many visual issues fixed.

Improved visuals by adding meshes and foliage in some of the levels.

Removed two storylines from the Prelude level.

Localization updates.

Improved fade objects near the camera because of the new free camera control mode.

Added a new pop-up about the free camera mode.

Fixed wrong custom depth in Level 14 Hard, which caused unwanted objects to have different visuals.

Feel free to let me know if you have any issues or feedback that could improve the game, and I will gladly consider it.

Thank you and keep rolling!