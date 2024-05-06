 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Ribbon Bake Off update for 6 May 2024

UI and other updates

Share · View all patches · Build 14280348 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 17:09:40 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Found and fixed bugs
  • Added background music
  • Added player images
  • Added an Extras section
  • Enhanced graphics and gameplay
    If you haven't played this game yet, you need to... If you have, you need to play it again.
    A whole new world.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2614511
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link