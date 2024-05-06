- Found and fixed bugs
- Added background music
- Added player images
- Added an Extras section
- Enhanced graphics and gameplay
If you haven't played this game yet, you need to... If you have, you need to play it again.
A whole new world.
Blue Ribbon Bake Off update for 6 May 2024
UI and other updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update