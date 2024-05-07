v4.2.3 patch

v4.2.3 Changelog - 07/05/2024
- Misc: Upgraded back up to Unity 2019.4.40f1 after fixing the issue causing textures and audio files not to load correctly on OSX and Linux.
- Optimisation note: Upgrading to 2019.4.40f1 has yielded a significant boost in the rendering side on my Macbook Pro. I don't know if this is limited to OSX, but it felt like possibly all versions were running a bit smoother. Nice to have! ːsteamthumbsupː
- Misc: Changed Peacock Squid latin name to: Taonius Borealis.
