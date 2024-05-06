Weekly Update

Share · View all patches · Build 14280244 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 17:06:14 UTC by Wendy

Howdy Outlaws!

This weeks update brings Backup and the possibility to disable time-based encounter modifiers.

Backup Bullet does exactly what its name suggests. It provides backup in times where it's needed the most.

Speaking of times, we have added the option to disable real-time-based encounter modifiers.

We understand that a lot of people don’t want real-time elements in their turn-based game. However, there are also a lot of people who like the added challenge that comes with the time limit. So the team decided that adding an option to disable it would be the best solution.

If you don’t like time these mechanics, you can now go to the settings and set “Realtime based mechanics” to “disabled”.

Community Content

We would also like to showcase some of the things y’all have created. The player with the Discord handle “alexio560” shared two Bullets he made. Pretty cool!

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td]



[/td]

[td]



[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

If you're also interested in modding the game or need help with it, stop by in the #modding channel on our Discord Server: https://discord.gg/2caBPyXK9B

See you in the Frontier!