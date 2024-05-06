Patch Notes 0.2.1 - Bug Fixes

Changes

General:

Increased range of vision

Added collision and obstacle blocking side roads in Tutorial.

Fixed nerd princess collisions

Added animations for the dwarf blacksmith.

Added icons for some NPCs.

Bombs that deal damage to enemies and player now correctly scale in volume

Added button with link to Discord server in main menu

Enemies:

Boombots have longer explosion animations

Fixed a bug that made it impossible to hit a steel boombot.

Fixed a bug where the opponent on the chain on the 1st floor couldn't be defeated.

Perks:

Soft feather: now each subsequent perk increases the range of action

Golden statue: now each subsequent perk increases the chances of creating a statue

Weapon modificators:

Added missing descriptions to weapon effects

Added new icons for weapon effects

(Experimental) Changed the way weapon particle effects are created, now the effects will appear more often on the entire weapon and not just around the hand

Eclipse: fixed a bug that crashed the game if an opponent was defeated in one hit

Whats next

There are many unexplained mechanics in the game that are super interesting. That's why during 0.2.x we will introduce many improvements that will make the mechanics more clear. Did you know that perks scale with the number of duplicates? The next update will introduce improvements for the perk system.