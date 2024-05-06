Ver. 1.0.82
Updated the text trackers for Energy and Astrolabes. Trackers have improved accuracy, changed text for clarity, added a background to trackers and unified the tracker text size.
XP potions from the shop are now bundles of 10 instead of 5.
Updated backend systems in preparation of Challenges.
Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 6 May 2024
