Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 6 May 2024

Ver. 1.0.82

6 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated the text trackers for Energy and Astrolabes. Trackers have improved accuracy, changed text for clarity, added a background to trackers and unified the tracker text size.
XP potions from the shop are now bundles of 10 instead of 5.
Updated backend systems in preparation of Challenges.

