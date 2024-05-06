A few minor improvements

After replaying Kaptain Brawe (yet again :)), I realized a few things that can be improved. And if that makes the game even a fraction of a percent better, why not :)

There were many instances where different playable characters would comment the same location or inventory item - in the exact same way! Which, in hindsight, is not good. Every character should have its own mind and a slightly different take. It's not only natural, it makes reading/listening to these comments more interesting.

So I've re-written several hundred lines of texts to address this. Sometimes the changes were slight, other times I was a bit more creative :)

These changes were only done for the English version, FYI.

Aside from that, I found that several lines of text were removed from the game at the last minute before release, for reasons now long forgotten. And best of all - they have German voiceovers for them! So I hunted all of them down and restored them. There were about 5 such instances if I recall correctly.

Now Kaptain Brawe has a new line at the beginning of the game when interacting with the translation machine, and several new lines at the ending, one of which you can see in the image on this post. Brawe now says "TO WICTORY, of course!".

There were some other minor issues and typos we've corrected over the last few months that were reported by users on iOS and Android, these are all included in the new version.

This version also make some improvements in the way the game works on Steam Deck, so it's the first step in getting that "steam deck verified" badge.