1.0.11 - Black screen fix (?)

Hey folks,

We might have found a permanent solution to the black screen bug which was making the game non-interactable for some players - this thing has been haunting me for days now.

The temporary fix was to disable fullscreen optimizations on the exe file. As expected, most players didn't know what was causing the issue and just closed the game (potentially forever). I tried my best to communicate the temporary fix in the forums and updates, but to be fair it's not the player's job to check these all the time.

SOLUTION: We've added a small script that will run and add this option for you before the game is opened!

That means we had to enable a setting on Steam's side to install .NET 4.7.2 before running the script/game. When the pop-up from 'Steam Client Service' appears please click yes allowing Steam to add the changes.

After that, you will see Steam running the install script for Microsoft .NET before opening the game (this might take a short while but don't worry it should only happen once).

After that, you should be good to go!

I hope that this is the end of the dreaded bug, but I will be keeping a close eye on the Steam forums for any issues. Thank you!

A big thank you to NauM, a professional Unity Developer! We've partnered up to work on more technical issues like these, and he has been a huge help over the last few days. ːorange_heartː

And to the developer of Outcore who also made a desktop game! He encountered the same issue and kindly shared his code to help us get this fix out as soon as possible. ːorange_heartː

Make sure to check out Outcore, it's free and it has Overwhelmingly positive reviews!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1275670/Outcore_Desktop_Adventure/