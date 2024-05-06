Patch Notes for v1.0.15, May 6th

v1.0.15
Fixed
- Fixed the Vsync dropdown getting stuck in the options menu.
- Removed the unobtainable “An unusual way” achievement.
Changed
- You can now obtain the “Chapter Stealth” achievement in a save slot, even if you failed before.
