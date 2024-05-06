 Skip to content

Ingression update for 6 May 2024

Patch Notes for v1.0.15, May 6th

v1.0.15

Fixed

  • Fixed the Vsync dropdown getting stuck in the options menu.
  • Removed the unobtainable “An unusual way” achievement.

Changed

  • You can now obtain the “Chapter Stealth” achievement in a save slot, even if you failed before.

