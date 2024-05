Share · View all patches · Build 14280088 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 16:19:13 UTC by Wendy

Changelog:

-Fixed newly introduced bug that made energy collectors stop recieving resources if being built during a tech level upgrade.

-Halved research times at the Engineering Research Facility.

-Mechbot VO now plays when selecting idle mechbots with the "I" key.

-AI can now build more energy collectors sooner.