Y9S1 Mid-Season Roadmap Update

Each season, we provide a Roadmap update to offer further insights into the development of upcoming features to ensure transparent communication with all players. Each update and decision we make takes into account various elements such as player feedback, time allocated to ensure the quality of the features delivered, and more.

With that in mind let’s delve into this mid-season Roadmap update!

[MAIN FEATURE] SIEGE MARKETPLACE

* Status: confirmed for Y9S2

Since its Beta launch, many of you have been engaging in buying and selling some of your favorite items with other players in the Siege Marketplace. With the upcoming Season 2, we are pleased to confirm that the Siege Marketplace will be fully launched and available for all players to use!

[PLAYER PROTECTION] STEAM IMPROVED BAN ENFORCEMENT (Part 1)

* Status: Part 1 confirmed for Y9S2

As announced during the Year 9 Reveal Panel, we are doubling down on our efforts to address cheating in Siege. In Season 2, we will be focusing on a first iteration of an improved ban enforcement measure on Steam (PC), making it more difficult for cheaters to return to the game once banned. As this will be a new addition to our anti-cheat ecosystem, we are breaking down the feature into several iterations, with the first part scheduled for Season 2.

* Status: Confirmed for Y9S2

Operator balancing is crucial to maintaining the competitiveness of Siege. As previously hinted, we have focused on the Defense side and will introduce Operator balancing updates to both Fenrir and Solis (Part 1) in the upcoming Season. The second part of Solis’ update is currently scheduled for Season 3.

[NEW!][TRAINING] MAP TRAINING PLAYLIST

* Status: Confirmed for Y9S2

In Season 2, significant updates will be introduced to Map Training. Newly added to the Year 9 Roadmap, the “Endless Drill” mode will be introduced to the Map Training playlist. Other announced presets and an additional set of maps are also confirmed for the new season.

[MAJOR FEATURE] MAP FILTERS IN STANDARD PLAYLIST

* Status: Confirmed for Y9S2

Having more control over which maps you play has been a longstanding community request, which is why a new filtering feature will make its debut in the Standard Playlist. Map presets will be available in the menu, and will allow you to select your preferred maps.

[MAJOR FEATURE] REPUTATION SYSTEM

* Status: New target delivery: Y9S4

We are continuously working on improving the Reputation System based on the feedback you have shared with us. Therefore, we have decided to keep this system in Beta phase until Season 4, allowing us to make necessary adjustments to enhance your experience in terms of transparency, effectiveness and overall fairness of the system.

[PLAYER COMFORT] AFTER-ACTION SCREEN 2.0

* Status: New target delivery: Y9S3

For Player Comfort, the After-Action Screen will receive further updates this season and is currently scheduled for release in Season 3. With this feature, we aim to provide an accurate and insightful recap of each match of Rainbow Six Siege.

FULL REVEAL

Stay tuned for the Year 9 Season 2 Reveal coming up on Sunday, May 26th, at 5PM BST / 9AM PT / 12:00PM ET / 6PM CET.

Join the discussion on Twitter, Instagram, Discord, Reddit, Facebook, and TikTok. Check out the roadmap for more information on all the features you can expect during Year 9.