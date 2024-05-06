Update 1.7.6 version

Hello Urbekites,

Thank you very much for all the feedback, I improved a lot of mistakes and added other things you asked for. If you find mistakes or things to improve, don't hesitate to tell me, thanks!

Here is the list of changes for the 1.7.6 version. Changes are for main game (🔶) and train DLC

🔶Main game

Zoom works better now

When destroying half of an urban forest, an advanced park does not magically appear

Train DLC

Fixed bugs

Production of train stations is displayed and works immediately

Trains no longer overlap as much, if that happens, one will stop to let the other one keep moving

Train tutorial loads correctly when loading a game.

Little dessert cruiser no longer sticks together

Two-storey fishermen's houses now get train bonuses

Desert goods industry now gets train bonus correctly

It is no longer shown that the train bridges were unlocked on the archipelago map

New

There is now a hotkey for building train-related buildings, it is the letter T and can be changed like the other keys.

New train line replaces old one when building on top of it (no need to press ALT)

Balance