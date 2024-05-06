Update 1.7.6 version

Hello Urbekites,
Thank you very much for all the feedback, I improved a lot of mistakes and added other things you asked for. If you find mistakes or things to improve, don't hesitate to tell me, thanks!
Here is the list of changes for the 1.7.6 version. Changes are for main game (🔶) and train DLC
🔶Main game
- Zoom works better now
- When destroying half of an urban forest, an advanced park does not magically appear
Train DLC
Fixed bugs
- Production of train stations is displayed and works immediately
- Trains no longer overlap as much, if that happens, one will stop to let the other one keep moving
- Train tutorial loads correctly when loading a game.
- Little dessert cruiser no longer sticks together
- Two-storey fishermen's houses now get train bonuses
- Desert goods industry now gets train bonus correctly
- It is no longer shown that the train bridges were unlocked on the archipelago map
New
- There is now a hotkey for building train-related buildings, it is the letter T and can be changed like the other keys.
- New train line replaces old one when building on top of it (no need to press ALT)
Balance
- Stations now have a limit to the bonus they can give. The smallest station can max increase the production of a construction by 50%, while the largest station can max increase the production of a construction by 300%.
- The largest station now has a larger radius.
