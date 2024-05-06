We're thrilled to announce the latest update to our game, bringing a host of significant improvements that will elevate your gaming experience to new heights. We've worked tirelessly to implement features that enhance both the visual aspects and gameplay elements, ensuring that every moment you spend in the game is even more captivating and immersive.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced Graphics: Enjoy an even more stunning visual experience with improved graphics.

Lighting Effects: Explore even more immersive environments with cutting-edge lighting effects that add depth to every scene.



Improved Movement: Game movement has been drastically enhanced to provide a more intuitive and smooth experience. Now, you can navigate through the game's dungeons with ease and precision, making the most out of every gaming moment.



Undo System: We've introduced a new undo system that allows players to undo their actions, providing greater flexibility and control over their gameplay.



The game has now been fully localized for German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Russian, and Swedish, providing an immersive experience in seven new languages in addition to English and Brazilian Portuguese.

We are committed to continuously providing updates that enhance and enrich your gaming experience. We appreciate all the support and feedback from the community, which has helped make this update possible!

Update 1.2.0 is now available at no additional cost!

Have fun!

Best regards,

Rising Moon Games Team