Patch 1.0.2 brings a lot of bug fixes and some balance changes, everything is listed below.
Bugs fixed
- Attempted to fix issues with loading in to a black screen.
- Number previews on cards will no longer stay forever sometimes.
- Dementia from curse now stays in the same slot and will not give you a blank slot sometimes afterwards.
- Recovery of health and shield from curses now gives the correct amount and shows the correct amount in the persona panel.
- Passive relics now correctly requires you to equip them, but you should find more items to increased the number of equipped relics you can have now.
Item and creature changes
- Toadman now uses the correct attacking order.
- Last zombie have been tweaked with some new abilities and a bit lower health and damage.
- Carriageman now counts as a boss in regards to rewards, and is slightly easier.
- Crown of Solomon now gives 2 life regen instead of 1.
- Added some permanent health, shield and dodge rewards to the map.
Changed files in this update