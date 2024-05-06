 Skip to content

The Foretold: Westmark Legacy update for 6 May 2024

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2 · Last edited 6 May 2024

Patch 1.0.2 brings a lot of bug fixes and some balance changes, everything is listed below.

Bugs fixed

  • Attempted to fix issues with loading in to a black screen.
  • Number previews on cards will no longer stay forever sometimes.
  • Dementia from curse now stays in the same slot and will not give you a blank slot sometimes afterwards.
  • Recovery of health and shield from curses now gives the correct amount and shows the correct amount in the persona panel.
  • Passive relics now correctly requires you to equip them, but you should find more items to increased the number of equipped relics you can have now.

Item and creature changes

  • Toadman now uses the correct attacking order.
  • Last zombie have been tweaked with some new abilities and a bit lower health and damage.
  • Carriageman now counts as a boss in regards to rewards, and is slightly easier.
  • Crown of Solomon now gives 2 life regen instead of 1.
  • Added some permanent health, shield and dodge rewards to the map.

