Hell Shuffle update for 6 May 2024

0.6.3 Hot Fix

Hell Shuffle update for 6 May 2024 · Build 14279843 · Last edited 6 May 2024

Hello everyone! Very small hotfix.

  • Fixed a bug which caused not to save a progress of finished Hard and Hell runs, which stopped your Curse and Threats progression.

Thanks to neptunescientist for reporting this!

