Military Tanks - Tank Games update for 8 May 2024

New Map, Event and Vehicle!

8 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main Changes:

  • New map added - "Northern Front".
  • New vehicle enters the battle - "T-34-85 Victoria".
  • New event has started - ''Victory March'.
  • Bug fixes and improved stability of the app.

