The Magna Update

Greetings Ladies and Villeins!

Today Under The Yoke has received a major update featuring a massive quality of life overhaul as well as some rebalances and some bug fixes. If you're a new Serf joining us from the Steam Farming Fest sale or you're an experienced player who wants to dive back in, this is the update for you!

Info Boxes

A lot of feedback around the game has been on the difficulty of understanding its mechanics. While that is somewhat intentional, I can see how for some jobs there is simply no clear way to understand what a job will do for you before you've committed resources to it or what purchasing this or that good will do for you.

No more!

The game now features a detailed description that will popup whenever you hover over any job, item, piece of furniture and some UI elements.

The game should be much clearer to new and returning players from now on, but I will continue to add new info boxes for each screen so players can understand how each mechanic works as well.

Balancing

There has been some discourse around the balancing of the game wherein people are calling it too easy.

Some of this is bred from changes made to the game to improve the QOL, especially changing most calculations (like mood, cooking, etc) from a weekly to a monthly basis as well as streamlining harvesting.

This led to less micromanaging but also means things like food have basically quadrupled in value to the player but is still easy to get in the same quantities.

Thus:

The growth rate of crops has been reduced.

The mill no longer produces as much bread per grain.

Weeds are a more present threat.

Fertility is much more important to the health of crops.

Fertility has been reduced on fields after harvest.

Bug Fixes

The game is far more stable than it was at launch, thanks to the feedback from players, but there are still occasional issues that need to be ironed out. Here's a handful that slipped past that will be fixed in this update:

Removing all of your Farmland will no longer cause the game to crash.

You will no longer be able to go into debt at the animal market.

Making a Doublet will no longer produce a Tunic.

I hope you enjoy this update, I'm really excited to have it out there and obtain more feedback as this game goes from strength to strength.