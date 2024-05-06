Patch 1.143

Bugfixes:
- Fixed a bug where enemies with 999 bleeding resistance could still get bleed
- Fixed a bug where the requirement for Fist was missing text
- Fixed a bug where Glacial Aegis would not show the tooltip for their statuseffect
- Fixed an issue where the camera would move away early from an adventurer while they were encouraging an ally
Gameplay Changes:
- Wet will now also lower ice resistance and cause frozen when applying chilled
- Glacial Aegis will now inflict a new statuseffect "Frostbite" on enemies instead of chilled. Frostbite has the same effects as chilled but does not stack with chilled and will not interact with other statuseffects like burned or wet
Quality of Life:
- Reorganized the gameplay settings into their own tab
- Added a setting to immediately show dice results
- Added a setting to disable Warnings when embarking on a quest
- Added a setting to automatically start scene after loading is done
- Added a setting to have multiple autosaves(has no effect on ironman)
- Added a dark shadow around the trivia text in loading screens to make them more readable
Changed files in this update