- Fixed some crashes with the highscore display
- New Players will now be directed to the tutorials when clickin GAME on the main menu.
- After finishing all tutorials the button will lead to Single Player Mode like before.
Marble Magicks update for 6 May 2024
Version 2.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
