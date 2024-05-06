 Skip to content

Marble Magicks update for 6 May 2024

Version 2.3.1

Build 14279678 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 15:46:31 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some crashes with the highscore display
  • New Players will now be directed to the tutorials when clickin GAME on the main menu.
  • After finishing all tutorials the button will lead to Single Player Mode like before.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2491381
macOS Depot 2491382
Linux Depot 2491383
