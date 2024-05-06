Update 1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14279634 · Last edited 6 May 2024 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy

Version 1.2 is ready, thanks for your patience.

The list of changes is huge, the most important ones are

The combat system has been completely reworked. Now you have to press attack buttons instead of holding them. You could interrupt an attack by rolling (but only for a few frames at the beginning of the animation). You could control the direction of your attack without moving the camera. Combat softlock system. Now Kaori scans an area in front of her and automatically rotates to possible targets. A proper difficulty level system. If you want to try it with your old save file, please create an empty file easy.txt or hard.txt and put it into this folder: C:\Users[your username]\AppData\LocalLow\Grim's Studio\Cursed Pantsu Chinese and Japanese localization has been greatly improved thanks to Karei and AgeBdeR. Mini-maps on almost every floor! The camera movements are now sharper, and not "floaty" anymore. The combat lock-on system has been reworked. It now sorts targets by their distance from the player. Lots of new mannequin-type traps. They know some wrestling moves, be careful! Bonus damage when attacking enemies from behind: 150%. Watch your positioning. New behavior for mobs and bosses. Some mobs are now slower but can block your frontal attacks. Boss girls can sometimes dodge your attacks. New mob type. It can't hurt you, but trust me, it can be very dangerous in some situations. I removed all AI images and replaced them with handmade art. VFX has been significantly improved. The fog is now thicker and much darker. New traps. Some of the traps can now also hurt mobs. Fixed the camera clipping bug. Along with many other minor bugs. The game has been rebalanced. Kaori is faster and more agile, but some of her enemies are also more powerful. The platforming part of the game is now much easier. Sound design improvements.

As for the defeat event DLC, it is also ready, waiting for moderation by Valve. Please wait for it or download it elsewhere.